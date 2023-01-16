7 Yoga Poses for Pitta Dosha Imbalance
Try these easy and effective yoga asanas at home to keep the pitta imbalance at bay.
Yoga can be included in our day-to-day routine as a spiritual practice or even as a replacement for a workout. It is an exercise for all three- body, mind, and soul. People incorporate yoga into their ayurvedic daily routine for balancing their health foundation.
Yoga can also help manage the dosha imbalance and it is important to keep that in mind to make the practice easier. People who have more pitta dosha are the ones who perspire a lot, easily get irritated in hot weather, and prefer cooler climates. Pitta dosha rules the organs like eyes, skin, liver, brain, and intestines. Any imbalance in pitta dosha creates problems like rashes, heartburn, fever, infection, anxiety, and hatred.
These yoga positions can pacify the pitta and promote empathy, recognition, and calm efforts.
1. Cat-Cow Pose
This yoga pose focuses on various muscle groups like erector spinae, rectus abdominis, triceps, serratus anterior, and gluteus maximus.
You can follow these steps:
Go on all fours.
Your wrists go underneath your shoulders, and your knees will be placed underneath your hips.
Make sure you balance your weight evenly on all fours.
Breathe in and look up, let your stomach drop down toward the mat.
Breathe out and tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and your spine should be arched towards the ceiling.
Maintain focus while you practice this pose.
Focus on releasing the tension in your body.
Hold the pose for at least one minute.
2. Downward Facing Dog
This is one of the traditional yoga poses in which you bend forward. It can be restful and rejuvenating. This pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps manage imbalance and improves strength.
The pose focuses on muscles like hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps. You should:
Get on all fours.
Your hands should be aligned under your wrists and your knees under your hips.
Press into your hands, tuck your toes, and lift up your knees.
Move your sitting bones slowly up toward the ceiling.
Slightly bend your knees and lengthen your spine and tail bone.
Your heels should be slightly off the ground.
Press firmly into your hands and distribute the weight on both sides of the body.
Pay attention to the position of your hips and shoulders.
Your head should be in line with your upper arms and your chin tucked in slightly.
Hold this pose for at least one minute.
3. Bridge Pose
The Bridge Pose is an advanced level of resting position which helps strengthen the back, glutes, legs, and ankles. It helps open your chest, and hip flexors while calming the entire body. It may stimulate organs of the abdomen, lungs, and thyroid, and rejuvenate tired legs.
Lie on your back and place your hands at your sides, bend your knees, and your feet should be flat on the floor close to your butt.
Press into your feet while you lift your hips and torso to create a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.
Hold the pose for up to 30 seconds, then lower your hips to the floor.
4. Legs Up the Wall Pose
This is one of the most simple yoga poses that is performed against a wall. Viparita Karani offers extreme relaxation and relief from anxiety. It is suggested to hold the pose for at least 5 minutes for effective results.
You can keep your eyes shut and use a calming eye pillow if required. When your legs are flipped upwards, it helps the blood rush back down to the heart and has a calming effect.
5. Child's Pose
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
5 Yoga Poses to Reduce Knee Pain
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths. If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
6. Shoulder Stand
A shoulder stand is one of the first poses that a trainer might ask you to try if you are someone who likes to try new and fun poses. It's an inversion pose and that is why it stimulates blood flow to the glands of the upper body and good blood flow promotes good skin.
It is believed that this yoga pose also has a positive effect on the efficiency of the thyroid. Your chin tucked into your chest for this yoga pose is believed to benefit thyroid function as well.
You can try this at home by bending your elbows and placing your hands on your lower back in such a way that your fingertips point up toward the ceiling. Place your elbows on the ground, shoulder-width apart. Make sure your elbows do not splay out to the sides. When you get comfortable, slowly lift your thighs in a vertical position while keeping your knees bent.
7. Butterfly Pose
The reclining butterfly is a yoga pose that is a variation of the basic butterfly yoga posture. This helps the body relax and get into rest mode. You will have to lie down flat on your back, you can use a bed or a mat. Then slowly bring your feet together, spread out the knees in a diamond shape, then bring one hand to your heart and the other to your stomach. Inhale deeply.
5 Yoga Poses for Strong Upper Back
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: Yoga Asanas pitta dosha
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.