Explained: What is the ‘Deadly Fungal Infection’ Linked to COVID?

Recently, headlines have screamed at us with news of a COVID-19-induced fungal bacteria that makes patients lose their eyes, and their lives. After Delhi, the latest report is from Gujarat where nine people are believed to have lost their lives to a 'black' fungal infection.

But do we have reason to worry? FIT speaks to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s ENT Dr Manish Munjal and Dr Sumit Ray, a senior consultant of Critical Care Medicine at Holy Family Hospital in Delhi, who runs a COVID ward, to find out.

Let’s break down what mucormycosis really is, what more information we need before we panic, and signs to watch out for.