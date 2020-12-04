Explained: What’s Happening With India’s Domestic Cricket Season?

With the IPL done and dusted and the Indian cricket team engaged in a long tour of Australia, the BCCI’s focus is now on the domestic season and how to make the most of the situation marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Will the BCCI be able to conduct all its tournaments or will some have to be skipped? The IPL, in UAE, had 8 teams and back home the Indian Super League with 11 teams is being held in a biosecure bubble. The BCCI will understandably follow a similar practice. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah along with treasurer Arun Dhumal visited Punjab for inspection ahead of the season.

Given the situation, the BCCI have proposed a curtailed season and have asked the states for their inputs. In October, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that a tentative plan had been drawn up to conduct the shortened domestic season between January and March 2021.