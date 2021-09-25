NEET's Socio-Economic Bias: 10 Takeaways from Tamil Nadu's A K Rajan Report

In its findings, the report states that the percentage of applicants who have completed their higher secondary education from the Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNSBSE), fell from 95 percent in the pre-NEET period (before 2017) to 64.27 percent in the academic year 2020-2021 – amounting to a 31 percent drop in enrolments over a short four-year period.

With the support of calculated figures and trends, the study warns of NEET-based admissions adversely affecting healthcare sector in Tamil Nadu. “There may not be enough doctors for being posted at the various Primary Health Centres. There may not be enough expert doctors for being employed in the government hospitals. Further, the rural and urban poor may not be able to join the medical courses,” the report warns.

Here are the 10 points which make the crux of the report.