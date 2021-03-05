Abhinav on When He Realised His Marriage is Worth Fighting For
Abhinav Shukla opens up about the moment he was called a ‘saaman’ in Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik entered Bigg Boss 14 as a couple and they have been loved throughout the journey by fans. Abhinav was known as the gentleman of the house, while his wife Rubina, who walked away with the trophy, was being referred to as 'sherni'.
During a LIVE chat with The Quint Abhinav spoke about the ups and downs they saw as a couple, and the moment inside the Bigg Boss house when he realised Rubina and his marriage was worth fighting for.
Abhinav, who lost 9 kilos inside the house, joked about eating apples in the show, which actually became a statement. He spoke about his busy life after Bigg Boss, one that he had always dreamt of. And, of course, he confirmed that he and Rubina will be renewing their wedding vows, but the date and place are yet to be decided.
Watch the video for more.
