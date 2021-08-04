ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Rekha Appears in the Promo of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Rekha makes an appearance in the latest promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
TV
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Veteran actor Rekha in the promo of <em>Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin</em>.</p></div>
i

Veteran actor Rekha has shot a promo for the Star Plus show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The video shared by the channel shows Rekha speaking about love. She also hints at a past event resurfacing. It's not clear whether Rekha will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming episode too.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin follows a police officer Virat, who marries someone in order to honour the promise made to her dying father. However, when Virat's former partner re-enters his life, he finds himself in a difficult situation.

Published: 

