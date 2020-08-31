Watch: Bear Grylls Surprises Akshay With 'Elephant Poop Tea'
Akshay shared some snippets from his episode in an Instagram post.
After Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in an episode of Into The Wild, hosted by Bear Grylls. The actor took to Instagram to share clips of the experience. Akshay also wrote that he was not at all prepared for the 'surprise' Bear Grylls was about to give him.
The clip begins with Bear Grylls praising Akshay's action skills. To which Akshay replies, "I am a reel hero he is a real hero". The duo can be seen embarking on an exciting adventure in the forests. "I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day!", Akshay captioned the video.
The episode featuring Akshay will premiere on 11 September on Discovery Plus App and 14 September on Discovery Channel.
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a part of the adventure-survival series and the episode was shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Later, Rajinikanth and Grylls explored the wild in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.