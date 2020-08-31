Watch: Bear Grylls Surprises Akshay With 'Elephant Poop Tea'

The clip begins with Bear Grylls praising Akshay's action skills. To which Akshay replies, "I am a reel hero he is a real hero". The duo can be seen embarking on an exciting adventure in the forests. "I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day!", Akshay captioned the video.

The episode featuring Akshay will premiere on 11 September on Discovery Plus App and 14 September on Discovery Channel.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a part of the adventure-survival series and the episode was shot in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Later, Rajinikanth and Grylls explored the wild in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka.