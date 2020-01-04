Twitter Calls out Salman Khan for Not Punishing Sidharth in ‘BB13’

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is facing the wrath of Twitter for not reprimanding Sidharth Shukla in the latest episode. Sidharth had another altercation with Asim Riaz and they dragged each other’s families into the argument. While Salman reprimanded Shukla for not being able to control his anger, he also asked Asim why he called Shukla’s father a ‘cry baby’ and does he know where he is. Asim tells him that he is no more. Salman then tells him he is very irritating.

Twitter hasn’t taken Salman’s actions very kindly. Even former contestant Koena Mitra shared a clip from the episode and called out the makers for stooping so low.