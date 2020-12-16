TV Actor Arrested For Robbing Elderly People by Posing as Cop
Firoz Jafari would allegedly head a gang of three tricksters.
A television actor was arrested on Tuesday (15 December) from his residence in Mumbai's Andheri for allegedly duping several elderly people in states such as Nagpur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. Firoz Jafari alias Salman would con the senior citizens into giving their jewellery by posing as a policeman.
As per the report Jafari, who had done small roles in TV shows such as Saavdhan India, Chittod ki Rani Rajkumari Padmini, Chhatrapati Raja Shivaji, used to head a gang of three tricksters. He would allegedly dress up as a cop and wait at traffic junctions, targeting senior people wearing jewellery.
By telling people fake stories about robbery attempts on senior citizens Jafari would win their trust, a police officer told the publication. He would then allegedly offer to place their jewellery in a purse, only to switch those with stones. Most of the victims would only realise the theft much later when they opened the purses. The police said Jafari and his gang would travel to different cities and carry out the fraud.
The police began to search for him after a 65-year-old woman from Dehradun, who was robbed of jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, filed a complaint. Sources said Jafari has earlier been booked in similar cases in Nagpur and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
