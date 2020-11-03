Suspect Paid Rs 15L/Month to Boost Republic's TRP: Crime Branch

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is probing the TRP scam, told a magistrate's court on Monday (2 November) that one of the suspects admitted to paying Rs 15 lakh every month through another accused to select households in order to boost Republic TV's viewership numbers, as per a report by The Times of India. The suspect, Ashish Choudhary, is a cable distributor from Mumbai's Thane and owns Crystal Broadcast.

The report states that Choudhary has claimed he received money from hawala operators and is willing to turn approver.