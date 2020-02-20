BB 13 Winner Sidharth Responds to Allegations of Show Being Rigged

Actor Sidharth Shukla is not bothered about all the noise around his Bigg Boss win as he says it doesn't matter to him because the people have given him immense love throughout the show. Shukla edged out Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of season 13 of the reality show.

The makers of the show were accused of being biased towards the TV actor by social media users, including former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kishwer Merchant, who called Shukla an “undeserving winner”.

When asked about the allegations, Shukla told PTI, “I just feel that's really sad that people feel that especially when they have been a part of it and know exactly how the show works.” He added,