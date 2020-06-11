Actor Jagesh Mukati, who was seen in TV shows such as Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, passed away on Wednesday, 10 June, according to a report in The Indian Express. He was 47. Jagesh’s friend and Gujarati theatre actor Sanjay Goradia told the publication that the actor was hospitalised because his asthma got worse.“Jagesh was hospitalised last Friday. He decided not to confide in anyone about this because there is a lot of panic due to COVID-19. For many years Jagesh was suffering from obesity and asthma. He had to work out regularly to stay fit. However, because of the lockdown, his workout schedule was affected and the asthma got worse. He was admitted to a Juhu hospital and tested for COVID-19 but the results came negative. Jagesh passed away due to an asthma attack”, Sanjay said.Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Disha Salian Ends Life: ReportTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ambika Ranjankar took to Instagram to mourn his demise.Jagesh was also seen in the Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Hasee Toh Phasee.Unable to Pay Bills, Actor Ashiesh Roy Discharged From Hospital We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.