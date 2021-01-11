Shocked but Grateful: Jasmin Bhasin on Being Evicted From 'BB14'
Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the show on Sunday, 10 January.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from the show on Sunday, 10 January. Soon after coming out of the house, Jasmin took to social media to release a statement, thanking fans for their unconditional support.
"To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick and thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each and everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love and support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier... I couldn't have done this without your support", Jasmin wrote.
She added, "With over 2 million tweets for #BringJasminBhasinBack you guys have proved your strength. I am shocked but so grateful at the same time". Jasmin also urged fans to extend their support to Aly Goni and help him lift the trophy.
After Salman Khan announced the eviction, Aly Goni broke down. He even requested Salman to let him leave the show with her.
