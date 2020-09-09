Shilpa Shinde is Playing Victim: 'Gangs of Filmistan' Producer

Shilpa Shinde made headlines some time back as she quit the comedy show Gangs of Filmistan, alleging that she was being used as a prop with nothing substantial to do, while actor Sunil Grover was stealing the limelight. While the producer, Preeti Simoes, did agree to the fact that Shilpa had a few apprehensions but she said that things seemed much better after a conversation. However, Preeti said that the makers had no clue that it would snowball to such a big issue, adding that they got to know about Shilpa planning to quit the show from an exclusive interview she gave to a publication.

The Quint spoke to both the actor and producer, and here's what they had to say.