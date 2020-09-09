Shilpa Shinde is Playing Victim: 'Gangs of Filmistan' Producer
Shilpa Shinde says she was used as a prop in the show 'Gangs of Filmistan' here's what the producer had to say
Shilpa Shinde made headlines some time back as she quit the comedy show Gangs of Filmistan, alleging that she was being used as a prop with nothing substantial to do, while actor Sunil Grover was stealing the limelight. While the producer, Preeti Simoes, did agree to the fact that Shilpa had a few apprehensions but she said that things seemed much better after a conversation. However, Preeti said that the makers had no clue that it would snowball to such a big issue, adding that they got to know about Shilpa planning to quit the show from an exclusive interview she gave to a publication.
The Quint spoke to both the actor and producer, and here's what they had to say.
Shilpa Shinde claimed that the producers lied to her from the very beginning. She told The Quint,
"I had made it very clear that I don't want to share screen space with Sunil Grover, and I was assured that won't happen. But then I got to know that he is there in the show and when I confronted the producers they said that his role has nothing to do with me."Shilpa Shinde, Actor
Producer Preeti Simoes agreed that Shilpa did have apprehensions in the beginning.
"When Shilpa got to know Sunil is on the show she spoke to us. She had her apprehensions, but she never told me that they are to an extent where she doesn't want to share screen space with him. And I explained the format to Shilpa that time."Preeti Simoes, TV show producer
To this Shilpa said that everything was unplanned and she had a problem that she was being used as a prop.
"Frankly, I don't have any personal issue with Sunil Grover. I am a huge fan of his. But in this show he is doing everything, while we are just standing there to hand him questions. We are nothing but props. The way the script was written and the way Gangs of Filmistan was being shot, there was no work for me. The producers are using my name to promote the show."Shilpa Shinde, Actor
Clarifying Shilpa's claim, Preeti said that Gangs of Filmistan is a gag show and every episode has a different character.
"The show has an ensemble cast of eight to nine people. So there can be times where you may have little to do and then there will be times where you will have lot to do. It's a daily show and every episode is a different gag. So we had planned things accordingly keeping Shilpa Shinde in mind."Preeti Simoes, TV show producer
Countering this, Shilpa said that there were hardly any lines for her. She and the other actors were being used to only give questions to Sunil Grover.
"We were just treated like props. The show was promoted using my name, saying Shilpa Shinde is back, but Shilpa Shinde was only standing in the back. I can't do this show."Shilpa Shinde, Actor
Refuting Shilpa's comments, Preeti said,
"If she thought the whole show would revolve around her then she is wrong. I have good comedy actors, they are great in their own space. Shilpa was part of the ensemble cast. Gangs of Filmistan was never supposed to be shown as Shilpa's comeback. She is saying something none of us have promised. I don't even know why she feels we were banking on her to promote the show. She is using media as a tool because Shilpa wants to portray an image of being a victim. Let her go ahead with it because we have moved on."
