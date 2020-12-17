'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Copied by Pakistani Show, Claims Maker
He alleged it was a "frame by frame" remake of the cult comedy.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator Aatish Kapadia has alleged that the cult sitcom has been copied by a Pakistani show. In a note on Facebook, he said he received a link to a video that was a "frame to frame, unofficial remake" of the show and had actors whose performances made him "cringe".
He went on to say that he understood there are people who have been inspired by popular shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi and have gone on to create their similar works. However, Kapadia believes that such makers have failed to understand the essence of the story.
"Inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong because they thought it was a show only about class conflict, which was just one aspect of it. Written by using inversion as a tool," he wrote.
While the show he was referring to remained unnamed, Kapadia denounced it as an "appalling", "blatant copy" and requested his friends not to give the video any views. "So much for copyright! And I don't mean technical copyright. I mean the shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show lock, stock and barrel," he added. He ended the note by saying while imitation is the best form of flattery, lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhi first aired between 2004 and 2006. The show starred an ensemble cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah and Rajesh Kumar.
