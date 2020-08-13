Salman Khan Shoots for 'Bigg Boss 14' Promo

While in lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan made optimal use of his time and showed his creative side by painting and even by releasing three songs. As the Maharashtra government allowed the shoots to resume, the actor is ready to start the pending work on his upcoming projects.

Salman recently shot for the promotional video of the next season of Bigg Boss. On Wednesday, his stylist Ashley Rebello shared a picture of the actor donning a jacket, geared up for facing the cameras. Rebello captioned it, "What’s coming next any guesses may be it’s @bigboss.14.official."