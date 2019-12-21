Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Mallika Sherawat Unveils Special Power

From hurling abuses to insulting housemates, the atmosphere has changed in Bigg Boss 13 house. Though fights between Sidharth and Rashami have reduced, but what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode left Salman Khan enraged. As Sidharth continues to tease Rashami by calling her ‘Aisi Ladki’, Arhaan ends up losing his calm and blasts Sidharth for disrespecting Rashami.

He almost hits Sidharth, when the housemates had to intefere. The drama reaches a new height when the housemates pick and choose their sides in the fight, making it uglier.