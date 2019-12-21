Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Mallika Sherawat Unveils Special Power
From hurling abuses to insulting housemates, the atmosphere has changed in Bigg Boss 13 house. Though fights between Sidharth and Rashami have reduced, but what happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode left Salman Khan enraged. As Sidharth continues to tease Rashami by calling her ‘Aisi Ladki’, Arhaan ends up losing his calm and blasts Sidharth for disrespecting Rashami.
He almost hits Sidharth, when the housemates had to intefere. The drama reaches a new height when the housemates pick and choose their sides in the fight, making it uglier.
On the other hand, Salman Khan is all set to begin the shoot when he witnesses the fight through Mi TV between Rashami, Sidharth and Arhaan. Rashami crosses the line and throws tea on Sidharth. Even Arhaan and Sidharth push each other. Salman takes a dig at Rashami for repeating the same ‘Aisi Ladki’ incident again and again. He also tells her that she is the one who has been dragging past topics during her fights with Sidharth.
Salman also questions Sidharth too and asks for an explanation as to what exactly does he mean by ‘Aisi Ladki’.
Amidst all this, the housemates get a surprise. Mallika Sherawat enters, performing to her hit track ‘Bheege Hont Tere’. She makes the housemates perform a fun task called ‘Kabhi nahi toh abhi sahi,’ which requires them to do things they have never done in the house before. Mallika also asks Sidharth and to dance on one leg and he happily complies. Later she indulges in a pillow fight with Asim.
Not just that, Mallika also unveils a special power she holds. She gives all the contenders of captaincy who lost to Asim, a second chance to convince her why they are all better than him as a way to win the special power. Mallika then declares the first opposition captain of the house who gets to overrule the decision of the captain five times.
Will Rashami listen to Salman’s advice this time? Who will be the first opposing captain of the house?