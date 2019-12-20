‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 75: Mahira Acknowledges Her Love for Paras

Mahira creates a huge fuss and lashes out at Shehnaz for unnecessarily blaming her for creating a rift between Shehnaz and Paras. Much to everyone's surprise, Mahira finally accepts her fondness for Paras and announces that she likes him too and that she doesn’t want him to talk to Shehnaz anymore.

Later Bigg Boss announces the jail punishment but with a twist. Asim, who is also the house captain, is made the police in the task, and is asked to make five new rules that will be mandatory for the housemates to follow. He is also allowed to issue warnings and punishments to housemates who break them. Housemates who break the rules multiple times will be sent to jail.