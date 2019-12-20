‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 75: Mahira Acknowledges Her Love for Paras
The love triangle between Paras, Shehnaz and Mahira is causing friction in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaz gets into a fight with Sidharth and Paras for not considering her for the captaincy task. She also gives Mahira the cold shoulder after being disturbed by the growing fondness between Paras and Mahira. Realising this, Mahira gets furious with Paras stating that she is not here to take the blame for creating a love triangle.
Mahira creates a huge fuss and lashes out at Shehnaz for unnecessarily blaming her for creating a rift between Shehnaz and Paras. Much to everyone's surprise, Mahira finally accepts her fondness for Paras and announces that she likes him too and that she doesn’t want him to talk to Shehnaz anymore.
Later Bigg Boss announces the jail punishment but with a twist. Asim, who is also the house captain, is made the police in the task, and is asked to make five new rules that will be mandatory for the housemates to follow. He is also allowed to issue warnings and punishments to housemates who break them. Housemates who break the rules multiple times will be sent to jail.
While everyone is happy and cordial, the task soon takes an ugly turn as Sidharth and Rashami get into a fight. Asim asks Sidharth to be a part of the task since he appears to be fit and healthy now, to which Rashami adds that he should be made to perform the task too. Sidharth points fingers at Rashami and questions Asim if she is his assistant. This upsets Rashami and the two get into a huge fight. Sidharth instigates Rashami and Arhaan gets in between them. Arhaan loses his calm with Sidharth and the two almost come to blows.
Will the house get divided into two groups once again?
