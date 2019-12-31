‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 86: New Year Comes With a Twist for Housemates

Sunil Grover is back in the Bigg Boss 13 house to entertain the contestants. The housemates welcome their favorite Gutthi as ‘she’ surprises them with the news of her marriage and also introduces her twin sister Putki. Just when the contestants are wondering who ‘Putki’ is, Sunny Leone waltzes in.

Sunny and Gutthi then introduce the ‘Chappal’ awards. One by one, they call the contestants to give them their special Chappal award. Quite a few amusing categories have been introduced, like ‘Tera bhi khana khaungi award.’ After spending some fun time with the special guests, the contestants retire for the day.