‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 86: New Year Comes With a Twist for Housemates
Sunil Grover is back in the Bigg Boss 13 house to entertain the contestants. The housemates welcome their favorite Gutthi as ‘she’ surprises them with the news of her marriage and also introduces her twin sister Putki. Just when the contestants are wondering who ‘Putki’ is, Sunny Leone waltzes in.
Sunny and Gutthi then introduce the ‘Chappal’ awards. One by one, they call the contestants to give them their special Chappal award. Quite a few amusing categories have been introduced, like ‘Tera bhi khana khaungi award.’ After spending some fun time with the special guests, the contestants retire for the day.
The next morning begins with some serious game-planning. Vishal and Asim encourage Rashami to strengthen her game by using her and Sidharth’s equation. Bigg Boss also introduces the ‘Vivo V17 Bigg Boss Calendar Task’. Shehnaaz is assigned the job to click five photos of each housemate in different poses. They have to recreate moments and narrate a story through the photos. Shehnaaz begins by clicking Aarti and Shefali Bagga to show their independent personalities. Shefali Jariwala and Asim show off their fit bodies. Paras and Shehnaz disagree on a pose, which upsets Shehnaaz and she ends up blaming Paras for being jealous.
After the calendar shoot task, Bigg Boss gives them another task. Since New Year is just a few hours away, the contestants are asked to put on their party outfit and get ready for a bash. They are divided into two groups- team Shehnaz has Sidharth, Paras, Mahira, Shefali Jariwala and Aarti while team Rashami has Vishal, Asim, Shefali Bagga, and Madhurima.
The garden area is divided into two parts. Each team has to make their party the most happening, and they will be attended by guests coming in from the COLORS family. Each team has to ensure that the guests are part of their party and not attend the opponent's one.
The first guest to enter is Raghbir and Pragati (Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta), who ask the contestants to get together and name the contestant who they dislike. The contestant with the maximum number of negative points has to entertain them by dancing. The cast of other shows of COLORS’ like Meher and Sarabjit (Nimrat Kaur and Avinesh Rekhi) from Choti Sarrdaarni, Vidya and Vivek (Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja) from Vidya, Raja and Rani (Mahima Makhwana and Akshit Sukhija) from Shubharambh and Nayantara and Dev (Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria) from Naagin also join in. As and when the guests enter the house, Sidharth and the team manage to grab everyone’s attention and get them on their side. As the clock strikes 12, they all ring in the new year together.
