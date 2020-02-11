‘BB13’ Day 136: Rashami, Paras Faces Rajat Sharma’s Questions
The finale week of Bigg Boss 13 is seeing a marked change in the contestants’ behaviour. While in the past fights in the kitchen were a common affair, they have subsided now. For example, Sidharth Shukla has taken charge of the kitchen and he jokes about how the others are making him work. He also takes a jibe at Rashami for hiding the ration and taking it out only when she is cooking.
On the other hand, when the contestants see a witness box being set up in the living area they rightly assume that a grilling session by Aap Ki Adalat anchor Rajat Sharma is on the cards. Rajat holds everyone accountable for certain incidents that have taken place in the house. The first one to face his wrath is Rashami Desai.
Rajat says that Rashami took a backseat post Arhaan’s eviction. He also adds that despite mentioning that she was shocked to learn about Arhaan’s truth, Rashami proposed him in just 48 hours. Rajat questions whether this was part of her plan. Rashami replies that she had no clue about Arhaan’s marriage and kid and she felt she was emotionally used.
Rajat also asks Rashami to elaborate on her relationship with Sidharth. Rashami says she finds Sidharth to be a control freak and he always taunts everyone. When questioned about the one thing that Sidharth wanted to clarify before coming into the house, Rashami says that is very personal.
After Rashami it is Asim’s turn. Rajat blames him for not being able to control his anger. He also grills Asim on his and Sidharth’s fights. Asim defends himself by saying that Sidharth provoked him a lot and he has always turned a deaf ear to whatever Asim said. Rajat even said that Asim is always seen trying to gain sympathy.
Even Paras is not spared. He is asked as to why he went missing from the game. Rajat asks Paras that he raised questions about Shefali Jariwala and Asim’s relationship but he has no qualms about hugging Mahira all the time.
