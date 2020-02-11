‘BB13’ Day 136: Rashami, Paras Faces Rajat Sharma’s Questions

On the other hand, when the contestants see a witness box being set up in the living area they rightly assume that a grilling session by Aap Ki Adalat anchor Rajat Sharma is on the cards. Rajat holds everyone accountable for certain incidents that have taken place in the house. The first one to face his wrath is Rashami Desai.

Rajat says that Rashami took a backseat post Arhaan’s eviction. He also adds that despite mentioning that she was shocked to learn about Arhaan’s truth, Rashami proposed him in just 48 hours. Rajat questions whether this was part of her plan. Rashami replies that she had no clue about Arhaan’s marriage and kid and she felt she was emotionally used.

Rajat also asks Rashami to elaborate on her relationship with Sidharth. Rashami says she finds Sidharth to be a control freak and he always taunts everyone. When questioned about the one thing that Sidharth wanted to clarify before coming into the house, Rashami says that is very personal.