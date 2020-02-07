‘Bigg Boss’ Day 130: Contestants Get Second Chance at Immunity

Rashami, Asim and Sidharth are unable to come to a consensus on which contestant they want to save. While Rashami and Asim choose Aarti and Shehnaz, Sidharth decides to support Paras to return the favour for the last nominations when Paras saved him. The first gong rings and Asim tries to block Sidharth from taking the key but he manages to grab it. Sidharth opens the gate for Paras. This leaves Paras in tears as he didn’t expect it while Aarti and Shehnaz seem heartbroken. Asim sees this as an opportunity to turn Shehnaz and Aarti against Sidharth. He tries to give them a reality check but Shehnaz gets angry and bashes Asim. She tells him to back off since she wasn’t his priority and that he wanted to save Aarti. The fight gets ugly when Sidharth and Asim get into a verbal spat.