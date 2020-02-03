‘Bigg Boss’ Day 126: ‘Malang’ Cast Joins Salman

To cheer the contestants and boost their morale, the star cast of Malang enters the house to promote the film and have some fun with the contestants inside the house. To everyone's surprise Kunal Khemu makes Aditya Roy Kapoor sing live for the contestants and calls out Sidharth and Aarti to recreate the Aashiqui moment

Later, team Malang presents the housemates with an array of skulls named after each one of them. One by one, they have to smash the dummy skull of the contestants they think is their biggest competitor. While Aarti smashes Rashami’s skull, Paras breaks Aarti’s. In a surprising move, Mahira smashes Paras’ skull which is shocking as the two have always supported each other. Sidharth, Asim and Vishal also choose to break the skull bearing Paras’ name.