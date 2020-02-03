‘Bigg Boss’ Day 126: ‘Malang’ Cast Joins Salman
Merely two weeks away from the finale, the contestants have been praying to cross the finish line and win the game. It was also time for the connections, who entertained everyone in their own way, to bid adieu to the contestants. But before going, Shehbaz steals the show with a witty joke on Bigg Boss when he says that these contestants inside the house have also affected Bigg Boss.
To cheer the contestants and boost their morale, the star cast of Malang enters the house to promote the film and have some fun with the contestants inside the house. To everyone's surprise Kunal Khemu makes Aditya Roy Kapoor sing live for the contestants and calls out Sidharth and Aarti to recreate the Aashiqui moment
Later, team Malang presents the housemates with an array of skulls named after each one of them. One by one, they have to smash the dummy skull of the contestants they think is their biggest competitor. While Aarti smashes Rashami’s skull, Paras breaks Aarti’s. In a surprising move, Mahira smashes Paras’ skull which is shocking as the two have always supported each other. Sidharth, Asim and Vishal also choose to break the skull bearing Paras’ name.
Salman welcomes the Malang cast on stage and this time everyone's favourite Anil Kapoor also joins in. After some interesting banter about their experience inside the house and their upcoming movie Malang, Disha Patnani makes Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor play basketball but with a twist. Salman and Anil also enact a slow-motion fight from Salman’s movie Andaaz Apna Apna leaving everyone entertained.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )