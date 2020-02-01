‘Bigg Boss’ Day 125: Vikas Gupta Upsets the Whole House

The much-awaited second round of the captaincy task begins and mastermind Vikas turns the game around yet again. The sack of notes is emptied on the connections’ side and Vikas Gupta emerges as the winner. Upset with Kashmira flipping and supporting the opponent’s team, Vikas evicts Aarti out of the captaincy league along with one more contestant. Vikas warns everyone to be wary of him as he is used to backstabbing. He says that it won’t make him a minute to make Mahira and Paras win the game. Upset by his attitude, the whole house gets into a heated argument. Just as the house is close to deciding their new captain, Himanshi faints during the game which puts the task on hold. Up next is the Dabur Anmol Coconut oil task which has Sidharth and Asim play the owners of two different shops. The contestants are their products who possess three qualities of Dabur Anmol Coconut oil. The contestants have to sell their products to the connections when they come to buy.