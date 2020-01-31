‘Bigg Boss’ Day 124: Someone Is Holding Himanshi Back

While everyone in the house is trying to fix each other’s love life, Himanshi takes the lead and reveals the conversation she had with Arhaan outside the house. She says that Arhaan cried and justified his side of the story. He said if Rashami had to be friends with Sidharth after his exit, all his efforts of taking a stand for her went in vain.

Later in the day, an argument breaks out between Vishal, Mahira and Vishal’s brother Kunal. Standing up for his brother, Vishal confronts Mahira and warns her not to misbehave with Kunal. Irked by this, Mahira further provokes Vishal when Kunal makes a comment directed at Mahira’s father. This turns the argument into an ugly battle between Vishal, Kunal, Mahira and Aakash (Mahira’s brother).