‘Bigg Boss’ Day 121: Love Blossoms as Asim Proposes to Himanshi

Life is getting tougher for the contestants with each passing day in the Bigg Boss house. To make it a little easy, Bigg Boss has a surprise in store. The contestants are putting their best foot forward to make it to the next level and inch closer to the finale. Everyone needs a confidence boost along with moral support.

Since the housemates have been unsuccessful in electing a captain, Bigg Boss unveils that he has assigned the task to a few people. At different intervals, the buzzer will ring and at every ring, one connection representative of a housemate will enter the house. The connection will enter through the confession room and announce the name of the contestant in whose support they have come. They also have to cast a vote for the housemate who they want to see as a captain apart from their connection.