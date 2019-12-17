‘Bigg Boss’ Day 72: Shefali Bagga Forced to Give up Her Captaincy

This week’s captaincy task is announced and the housemates mutually decide to play with true sportsmanship. Shukla is chosen to be the sanchalak of the task. The fun begins and the task is in full swing but it soon takes a bitter turn, as Vikas feels that Shukla is favoring Asim and his team. Shefali Bagga is asked to give up her captaincy and that gives way to a major fight. Shehnaz joins in too and gets miffed as she feels that she is being let down by her own people. She is referring to Paras and Sidharth as Paras nominates Mahira for captaincy from his team. An emotional Shehnaz gets into a huge fight and has a breakdown.