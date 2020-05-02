It’s time to laugh along and relive memories as The Kapil Sharma Show will be re-telecasting Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s episodes this weekend. Sony TV tweeted about airing Irrfan Khan episode on 2 May at 9 pm. The tweet says, “Memories like these shall always hold a special place in our hearts forever. Relive them tonight at 9 PM on The Kapil Sharma Show.”Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with music composer duo Sachin-Jigar for the promotion of their film Hindi Medium in 2017.Rishi Kapoor also appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with wife Neetu Singh to promote his book Khullam Khulla. Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda shared a tweet, “This weekend remembering the loving and charming Rishi Kapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of.”The channel shared a picture of the late actors and wrote, “You will always be remembered by the smiles you have spread.”The news of Irrfan Khan’s death on 29th April came as a shock to fans and film industry. He was fighting cancer for over two and half years. He died of a colon infection in Kokilaben Hospital. Just the next day, yet another news came in which left the nation in shock. Rishi Kapoor passed away on the morning of 30th April. The actor was also fighting cancer and was in New York for a year for treatment. He had recently come back to India. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)