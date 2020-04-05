Ramayan Actor Arun Govil: New Twitter Account In My Name Is Fake
Actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987) has confirmed that a new Twitter account that has come upon his name recently is fake. The fake account goes by the handle @TheArunGovil. The impersonator account had tweeted: “Finally I am on Twitter. Jai Shri Ram.” late evening on April 4. Since then, the account has garnered thousands of likes and retweets.
The account also already has 43.8 thousand followers.
“The new account is not me. I already have an account by the handle @ArunGovil12. I have applied for verification, and will be more active on my account from hereon.” he confirmed to the Quint.
His actual account goes by the name @arungovil12, which he hopes to get verified soon :
Arun Govil made his Bollywood debut with Prashanta Nanda’s Paheli, but is best known for his role as Lord Ram in the hit TV series Ramayan, which is being re-telecast on DD National. Two episodes of Ramayan are being telecast every day, at 9 am and 9 pm.
The initial numbers for viewership have soared for the channel since the show has been on air again, with 17 million views in the first weekend. DD is also re-telecasting shows like Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)