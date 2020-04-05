Ramayan Actor Arun Govil: New Twitter Account In My Name Is Fake

Arun Govil made his Bollywood debut with Prashanta Nanda’s Paheli, but is best known for his role as Lord Ram in the hit TV series Ramayan, which is being re-telecast on DD National. Two episodes of Ramayan are being telecast every day, at 9 am and 9 pm.

The initial numbers for viewership have soared for the channel since the show has been on air again, with 17 million views in the first weekend. DD is also re-telecasting shows like Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi.