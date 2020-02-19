Rajinikanth in ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls’ Motion Poster

Adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls took to social media to unveil a motion poster of an upcoming episode featuring Indian star Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth will be featuring on one of the episodes of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

While sharing the poster Bear Grylls wrote, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery”