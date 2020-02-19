Rajinikanth in ‘Into the Wild With Bear Grylls’ Motion Poster
Adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls took to social media to unveil a motion poster of an upcoming episode featuring Indian star Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth will be featuring on one of the episodes of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.
While sharing the poster Bear Grylls wrote, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery”
Earlier, Rajinikanth had shot for the episode in the forests of Bandipur in Karnataka. Grylls later took to Twitter to share a photo with Rajinikanth, which was accompanied by a message.
“After our episode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls.”
On Tuesday, 28 January, Rajinikanth was injured during the shoot of an upcoming episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, reported ANI. The actor suffered minor injuries. He later clarified that he sustained scratches due to thorns and said he did not have any major wounds.
Akshay Kumar will also be featuring on one of the episodes. He too shot for the same in Bandipur forest.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )