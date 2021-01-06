Nehha Pendse Replaces Saumya Tandon in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

The makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Benaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli confirmed the news in a statement to the media on 6 January. Nehha said that it was a "huge responsibility" to take on such a well-known role. "I am ecstatic and delighted to be a part of a cult show that has entertained the audience for over six years. It is a huge responsibility and no doubt there are some big shows to fill," she said. She refrained from speaking further about the role saying that she wished to keep certain details under wraps so that the audience is pleasantly surprised. "One thing I can assure you, there is much more oomph, glamour, humour and fun in store," she said.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airs on &TV.