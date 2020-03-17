It’s Time For Introspection: TV Actor Nakuul Mehta on COVID-19
As the number of cases of people affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak rise in the country, celebrities are taking to social media to express what they feel about the pandemic. Television actor Nakuul Mehta, known for shows like Ishqbaaz on Star Plus, shared a post on Instagram, saying that maybe ‘this is nature’s way of telling us to slow down.’
With a picture saying ‘Humanity Wins’, Nakuul wrote, “Amidst the deluge of whatsappery, rumour mongering & growing fear psychosis, let self preservation not take over concern for humanity.”
“Maybe, we called this upon ourselves, maybe it's nature's way of telling us to slow down, maybe it's for all us, independent of our ethnicities, religious belief's, caste, political leanings and personal value systems to come together and re acquaint ourselves on how to live together in harmony,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, 16 March, issued a directive to Mumbai's Film City to suspend shooting at its premises with immediate effect. Subhash Shantaram Borkar, Joint Managing Director of Film City, confirmed the news saying that the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, as well as several Hindi and Marathi serials, has been cancelled in compliance with the orders.
The order comes a days after the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association decided to suspend the shooting of films, TV serials and web series from 19 March and 31 March, following a government advisory to shut down cinema halls, educational institutes and cultural events in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )