It’s Time For Introspection: TV Actor Nakuul Mehta on COVID-19

As the number of cases of people affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak rise in the country, celebrities are taking to social media to express what they feel about the pandemic. Television actor Nakuul Mehta, known for shows like Ishqbaaz on Star Plus, shared a post on Instagram, saying that maybe ‘this is nature’s way of telling us to slow down.’

With a picture saying ‘Humanity Wins’, Nakuul wrote, “Amidst the deluge of whatsappery, rumour mongering & growing fear psychosis, let self preservation not take over concern for humanity.”