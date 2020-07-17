'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Resumes Shoot Without Parth Samthaan

Three days after its lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for coronavirus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has resumed its shoot. While the actor is under quarantine at his house, actors Karan Patel and Pooja Bannerjee will be kickstarting the shoot from the today.

The storyline for the upcoming episodes has been changed a bit to not include Parth in any of the scenes. “Parth will be tested again on July 26. Until then, the portions he had already shot will be used in the upcoming episodes. But he is unlikely to resume work before August," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

However, the productions needs a fresh flow of episodes. "The makers can’t delay the shoot any further as they need a constant flow of fresh episodes. Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee will be among the first actors to resume work from today,” quoted the publication.