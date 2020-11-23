Jaan Kumar Sanu Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 14'
Jaan Kumar Sanu is the latest contestant to be voted out of the show.
The latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14 is Jaan Kumar Sanu. On Sunday's (22 November) Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced that Jaan has been voted out of the show. It was an emotional goodbye as Eijaz and Nikki started crying while bidding adieu to the singer.
On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor came in as a guest on the show. When asked about the participants, Ekta said she judged them on three parameters - passion, “dabangg-ness” and passion to win. The producer was all praise for Eijaz, to which Salman joked that he had surely bagged a project with Ekta.
Ekta then asked the contestants to mimic each other. Aly Goni played Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya Eijaz Khan. Both of them enacted Kavita and Eijaz's fight in the kitchen. While Kavita wasn't impressed with the act, Eijaz praised both of them.
Kavita and Rubina Dilaik mimicked Eijaz and Pavitra Punia respectively. Salman was impressed with their performances. Ekta mentioned that according to her the best performer was Jasmin Bhasin.
