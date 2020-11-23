Jaan Kumar Sanu Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 14'

The latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14 is Jaan Kumar Sanu. On Sunday's (22 November) Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced that Jaan has been voted out of the show. It was an emotional goodbye as Eijaz and Nikki started crying while bidding adieu to the singer.

On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor came in as a guest on the show. When asked about the participants, Ekta said she judged them on three parameters - passion, “dabangg-ness” and passion to win. The producer was all praise for Eijaz, to which Salman joked that he had surely bagged a project with Ekta.