Here's How Reality Shows Have Resumed Shoots Post Lockdown
Reality shows are back on the sets after the lockdown.
With all Government permissions and safety measures in place, shoots for Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and Sony TV's India's Best Dancer have begun. The channels shared a glimpse of the shoot resumption which shows everyone, including the judges and contestants wearing face masks and shields, make-up artistes wearing PPE suits and every person on the sets getting their temperature checked.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was judged by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. However, due to the lockdown and delay in the shoot, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu could not join the show again due to other commitments. Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali agreed to join the judges' panel in their place.
Take a look at what all measures producers have taken to ensure everyone feels safe.
Even Sony took to Instagram to share a video, wherein we see choreographer Terence Lewis take us through the sets of India's Best Dancer.
The clip begins with him getting ready for the shoot as the make-up artist follows all the protocols by donning a PPE suit, wearing masks and gloves. We also see a makeshift tunnel at the entrance, wherein everyone is sprayed with sanitizer before they enter. Both the shows have done away with the live audience.
India's Best Dancer will start airing from 18 July on weekends.
