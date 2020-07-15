Here's How Reality Shows Have Resumed Shoots Post Lockdown

With all Government permissions and safety measures in place, shoots for Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and Sony TV's India's Best Dancer have begun. The channels shared a glimpse of the shoot resumption which shows everyone, including the judges and contestants wearing face masks and shields, make-up artistes wearing PPE suits and every person on the sets getting their temperature checked.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was judged by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. However, due to the lockdown and delay in the shoot, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu could not join the show again due to other commitments. Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali agreed to join the judges' panel in their place.

Take a look at what all measures producers have taken to ensure everyone feels safe.