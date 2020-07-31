'Naagin 5' Finds Its Leading Lady in Hina Khan
The fifth season of the fantasy fiction will air soon.
The fifth season of the popular daily soap Naagin is ready to air and has found its new leading lady in actor Hina Khan.
The fourth season of the fantasy fiction show ended recently with Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani as the lead actors. Speaking about joining the show, Hina said, "Naagin is a hugely popular franchise and I am very happy to be associated with it and thrilled to play the leading role. While fantasy fiction is a new arena for me, it is equally fascinating."
Ekta Kapoor and Hina also shared the first look of the next season.
"Be it the sets, overall look, and attire, storyline, or overall experience, it looks extremely promising. I would like to thank Ekta Kapoor for believing in me and I am certain I will be able to bring her vision to life."Hina Khan
