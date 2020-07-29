Emmys 2020: HBO's 'Watchmen' Leads With 26 Nominations

The list of this year's Emmys nominations were announced on Tuesday, 28 May. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 20 September, the first major award show since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the much-awaited Awards.

This year, HBO's Watchmen leads the list with 26 nominations, followed by Amazon's comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel with 20 nominations. Ozark and Succession bagged 18 nominations each. In terms of platforms, Netflix led with 160 nominations, followed by HBO, which received 107 nominations, overall.