Emmys 2020: HBO's 'Watchmen' Leads With 26 Nominations
The award ceremony will take place on 20 September.
The list of this year's Emmys nominations were announced on Tuesday, 28 May. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 20 September, the first major award show since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the much-awaited Awards.
This year, HBO's Watchmen leads the list with 26 nominations, followed by Amazon's comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel with 20 nominations. Ozark and Succession bagged 18 nominations each. In terms of platforms, Netflix led with 160 nominations, followed by HBO, which received 107 nominations, overall.
Here's a list of the nominations in key categories:
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Best Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Jeffery Wright (Westworld)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
William Jackson (The Good Place)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Competition Series
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.