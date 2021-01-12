'Bigg Boss 14': Vikas Gupta To Leave House Over Health Issues?

Vikas Gupta has been in poor health for some time and has also been having a difficult time in his personal life. In an earlier episode of the show, he opened up about his relationship with a former Bigg Boss contestant whom he accused of harassment." Priyank Sharma lived with me in this house for 1.5 years and then went on to Bigg Boss 11 with me. After Bigg Boss, he worked with me on one of my shows. But after the completion of the first schedule, he started harassing me," he said. Gupta is also estranged from his family and has claimed his mother and brother distanced themselves from him because they were "embarrassed" after he came out to them as bisexual.