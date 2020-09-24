Haven’t Taken a Break Like This in 30 Years: Salman Khan

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is all set to start. In the press conference that Colors TV hosted on Thursday (24 September), Salman Khan took the platform to share that he has been painting, cooking and planting through this entire year. Assuring Bigg Boss fans he said that this season will not fall short of any experience.

“I have lost three people close to me during this time. A lot of people have lost their jobs as well,” said Salman Khan. "I was lucky that I was at the farm and chose to be there because my parents live in the same building as me," said Khan.

Speaking about resuming shoot during the coronavirus pandemic, Salman said, "I am scared of shooting right now though all safety precautions are in place".