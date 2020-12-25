Raveena, Jacqueline, Shehnaz Join Salman's Birthday Celebrations
Shehnaz Gill recreates 'Twada Kutta Tommy' with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss set saw a double celebartion as Salman Khan celebrated his birthday and kicked off early New Year celebrations for the housemated. Joining him on the sets were Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande. From dance performances, games, to party, the four made sure that Salman Khan's birthday celebration was made special in every way.
Some crazy dance moves and grooves by Dharmesh added the fun factor to the celebration. And how can Shehnaaz Gill miss her most viral trend right now? Salman Khan joined Shehnaz to recreate her iconic "Twada Kutta Kutta' Sadda Kutta Tommy" moment. Raveena and Jacqueline also unraveled many surprises making the most entertaining night for the viewers.
