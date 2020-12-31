BB14: Rakhi Sawant Speaks to Rahul About Her Troubled Childhood
Rakhi Sawant also said that she was judged a lot because of her profession.
Rakhi Sawant, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14, opened up about her troubled childhood in the latest episode. After her altercation with Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi spoke her heart out to Rahul Vaidya. She told him she got stitches after her uncle thrashed her when she was young.
Rakhi also spoke about her conservative background. "The women in our house weren't allowed to stand in the balcony. We couldn't do eyebrows, waxing or anything. I don't understand what kind of men they were".
When Rahul asked whether her mother ever raised her voice against the injustice Rakhi replied that the women in their house weren't even allowed to speak.
Not just her childhood, Rakhi also said that people have always judged her because of her profession. "I got a lot of proposals for marriage but people would back out after learning that I am a Bollywood dancer. Just because someone is associated with the film industry people think that they are characterless. Is it wrong to be a part of Bollywood or is it wrong to be a dancer?", Rakhi asked.
On Tuesday, Rahul Mahajan had told Nikki Tamboli, Sonali Phogat and Arshi Khan about the hardships Rakhi faced. "She is very lonely and has a lot of built-up insecurities. She wants that whatever happens, someone should come to her at the end of the day. Rakhi's mother is sick, she doesn't have a father and her siblings are not in touch", Mahajan had said.
He added, "Despite having money and fame Rakhi has no one to call her own".
Rakhi, who had complained of injuries following her fight with Jasmin, got several X-Rays done.
