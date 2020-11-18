'BB14': Rahul Vaidya & Jasmin Bhasin Share Their Views on Marriage

Rahul added that there are problems in every relationship. "There's bound to be differences and fights between couples. I believe there will also come a point wherein I'll start hating my partner and vice versa. But that does not mean things have come to an end. I have seen a lot of very successful marriages in my life. However, the institution of marriage is dying and soon it will become obsolete", he said.

On the contrary, Jasmin said she does not believe in marriage. "I find the concept of marriage quite boring. Probably I am scared of it. Even I have come across successful marriages in my family. There's no concept of separation in my family. The best example would be my grandparents. But I am very hesitant". However, Jasmin added that she wants to marry some day.