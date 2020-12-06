Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Gets Upset After Nikki Tamboli's Eviction

Nikki Tamboli got evicted on Saturday's (5 December) episode of Bigg Boss 14. Before leaving the show, Nikki was praised by both the housemates and host Salman Khan. Nikki told Eijaz to win for her.

After the eviction, Eijaz was really upset about Nikki leaving the show. Discussing Nikki’s elimination with Abhinav, Eijaz questioned Kavita Kaushik’s return in Bigg Boss 14. Eijaz also said he feels Nikki might come back since she has been an important part of the show. He also opined that even though the votes got Nikki out, she was giving a lot to the show.