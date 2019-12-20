Mallika Sherawat All Set to Enter ‘Bigg Boss’
As Bigg Boss 13 gets closer to reaching the finish line, there are still a few more surprises in store for viewers and the latest one is that Mallika Sherawat is all set to enter the house. She took to Instagram to announce that she was on her way to the Bigg Boss house.
She posted a video of her getting into a car and waving bye at the camera. The caption reads, “On my way to shoot for Big Boss , any ideas :)?”
It was recently speculated that former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta would enter the house as a wild card entry after he posted a cryptic response to a tweet about his entry on the show that read, “Really? Is this true?????”
Around the same time photos of him on set were doing the rounds on social media. He was seen sitting in a chair in a grey kurta-pyjama with a phone by his side. Eventually it was confirmed that he did enter the house as a wild card entry.
Bigg Boss is a reality television show hosted by Salman Khan. It airs everyday on Colors TV channel.
In the most recent episode of the show Bigg Boss announces the jail punishment albeit with a twist in the tale. Asim who is also the house captain is made the police in the task, and is asked to make 5 new rules that will be mandatory for the housemates to follow. Asim also enjoys the power to give warnings and punishments to the housemates, who breaks them. The housemates who break the rules multiple times will be sent to jail.