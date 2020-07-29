'Bhakharwadi' Crew Member Dies of COVID-19; Few More Test Positive
The show's shoot has been stalled for a few days.
As television shoots resumed after months of lockdown, a member of the TV show Bhakharwadi passed away due to COVID-19.
After testing everyone in contact with the deceased member, few other staff members of the show have tested positive, due to which the shoot has been stalled for now.
The show's producer JD Majethia, in an interview, told Mumbai Mirror, “A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. We ask staff to produce a doctor’s certificate when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times."
He added,Bhakharwadi stars Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar and Akshita Mudgal as the lead cast.
"He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful."
After testing close contacts, some crew members were found to be positive and are currently being treated. The production house said in a statement that they will be rejoining the shoot only after they test negative and have recuperated fully. Bhakharwadi stars Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar and Akshita Mudgal as the lead cast.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.