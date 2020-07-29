'Bhakharwadi' Crew Member Dies of COVID-19; Few More Test Positive

As television shoots resumed after months of lockdown, a member of the TV show Bhakharwadi passed away due to COVID-19.

After testing everyone in contact with the deceased member, few other staff members of the show have tested positive, due to which the shoot has been stalled for now.

The show's producer JD Majethia, in an interview, told Mumbai Mirror, “A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. We ask staff to produce a doctor’s certificate when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times."

He added,Bhakharwadi stars Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar and Akshita Mudgal as the lead cast.