Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena to Enter the House as Eijaz Khan's Proxy?
Eijaz Khan is reportedly preparing to exit Bigg Boss 14.
There have been a number of reports about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee joining the current season as Vikas Gupta’s proxy. Vikas had to exit the show owing to health problems.
However, a report by The Times of India states that Eijaz Khan is on his way out due to other work commitments.
Eijaz is one of Bigg Boss 14's most celebrated contestants and has a high chance of not returning at the show’s peak, although things can change based on unprecedented circumstances, the report adds.
A source told TOI, “It was believed that Devoleena would enter the Bigg Boss house as Vikas Gupta’s proxy. But it has now been learnt that she will be filling in for Eijaz Khan. The latter has to leave the show because of some prior commitments. We hope that Eijaz Khan returns to the show at some point".
Devoleena is reportedly in quarantine at present and is expected to enter the Bigg Boss in a a few days. As per the rules, Devoleena will stay in a 'secret room' and observe the other contestants for some time.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
