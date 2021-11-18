Act 3: Theatre, Live Performances Back on Stage After the Lockdowns

After what has been a painstakingly long, woeful, and emotional journey for the theatre industry—as has been for the rest of the world amidst the pandemic—the slow but resilient leap to normalcy has begun.

As the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, the theatre industry was one that suffered not only huge losses but a clear suspension from their place of work with no alternatives to depend on for a long time. All live performance arts—including music and dance became were terribly affected. The stage went dark, the stories were put on hold.