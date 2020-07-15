Sushant’s Death: MHA Sends CBI Probe Demand to Concerned Ministry

The Mumbai police has been questioning several producers, directors and casting directors from Bollywood in search of any kind of foul play in the alleged suicide of Rajput on 14 June, that shook the nation.

Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, had directed the Mumbai Police to look into media reports to find any links of Rajput’s clinical depression because of professional rivalry, soon after his death.

Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The post mortem report had confirmed death due to asphyxiation.

Rajput’s last film, ‘Dil Bechaara’ is slated to release on Hotstar on 24 July.