'Watched Sholay With Only Subtitles': Kamal Haasan On South Cinema Dominance

Kamal Haasan said, "When I went to North India, I was asked in a certain tone about the South cinema’s dominance. I simply said that for the sun, there is uthrayanam (north) and dakshinayanam (south)."

Talking about the success of south films he said, "According to me, an Indian movie has succeeded."

He also said Hindi films have also gained dominance over the years, stating, "That’s how we watched Sholay and Aradhana with only subtitles and music. So, it keeps happening."