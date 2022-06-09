'Watched Sholay With Only Subtitles': Kamal Haasan On South Cinema Dominance
Kamal Haasan has also taken to social media to thank the audience for showing his film appreciation.
Kamal Haasan, who is currently reeling from the success of his film, Vikram, spoke during a recent press meet about when he was promoting the film in North India, he was asked about the success of South films, in a certain 'tone'.
Kamal Haasan said, "When I went to North India, I was asked in a certain tone about the South cinema’s dominance. I simply said that for the sun, there is uthrayanam (north) and dakshinayanam (south)."
Talking about the success of south films he said, "According to me, an Indian movie has succeeded."
He also said Hindi films have also gained dominance over the years, stating, "That’s how we watched Sholay and Aradhana with only subtitles and music. So, it keeps happening."
Haasan has also taken to social media to for openly accepting his latest release Vikram. The film which was released on 3 June and has already managed to make over 175 crores worldwide.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.