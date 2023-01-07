'RRR', 'All That Breathes' Enter BAFTA 2023 Longlist

This is a year of accolades for RRR. It has already made it to the Best Music (original song) Oscars shortlist and is also nominated for two Golden Globes -- Best Picture, Non-English Language and the Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. Besides, it has four Critics Choice Award nominations - Best Picture, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song and Best Visual Effects.

In the BAFTA longlist, RRR has been nominated in the 'Film Not in English Language' category. The other films in the category are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close, Corsage, Decision To Leave, EO, Holy Spider, and The Quiet Girl.

"The publication of the BAFTA Film Awards Longlist is a very special moment to recognise the wide range of exceptional crafts, performances and productions that make the magic of films a reality.

"To be Longlisted is a fantastic achievement amidst the phenomenal films released in the last year. Sharing the list ahead of the Nominations will hopefully inspire the public to watch as many films as possible and join in the conversation as excitement builds for the Awards," BAFTA Film Committee Chair Anna Higgs said in a statement.

The final nominations will be announced on 19 January and the award ceremony will take place on 19 February.