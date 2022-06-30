Mahesh Babu & Namrata Meet Bill Gates In NYC, Call Him An 'Inspiration'
Mahesh Babu was last seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.'
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar ran into Bill Gates in the streets of New York. The actor took to social media to share a picture with the American businessman and Namrata. The picture showed Bill Gates smiling for the camera with the couple.
Mahesh captioned the picture by saying, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!”
Mahesh, Namrata and their kids are on a family vacation. They are busy travelling around the world. They first went to Germany, then Italy and now are having a fun time in NYC. He captioned one of the holiday photos as, "In the here and now! Making memories.. one day at a time! #MyTribe"
Another caption by the actor went as follows, "Road trip it is!! Next stop Italy!! Lunch with the crazies."
Mahesh and Namrata got married in 2005. They had dated for several years before tying the knot. Now they are parents to two children – Sitara and Gautham. Mahesh was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
On the other end, Namrata was crowned Miss India in 1993 and she went on to represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant.
